* Confusion reigns on debt exchange after judge's verdict

* CDS disputes continue in complex restructuring

By Robert Smith

LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Norske Skog's future is hanging in the balance after a New York court ruling this week allowed a controversial debt exchange to proceed in theory but made it potentially unworkable in practice

The ruling is the latest twist in the long-running battle to restructure the Norwegian paper maker's debt, which has pitted different classes of bondholders against one another and sparked accusations of skulduggery in the opaque credit default swaps market.

The company is trying to win support for an exchange offer on its 2016 and 2017 unsecured notes and has warned that it may need a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring if the deal is not successful.

Two large holders of the bonds - Blackstone's GSO Capital Partners and hedge fund Cyrus Capital Partners - masterminded the offer, building up an 11.49% equity stake in the company in December to push management to accept the proposal.

A group of Norske Skog's secured bondholders - led by BlueCrest Capital Management, Marathon Asset Management and Sampo - are strenuously opposing the exchange, however, suing the company in a New York court to block it.

US district judge Richard Sullivan denied the motion on Wednesday, stating that the secured holders had failed to demonstrate the exchange offer will cause "irreparable harm". But the judge added that the creation of new securitisation notes - a key aspect of the exchange - would breach the terms of the secured bond's indenture.

Sullivan's language was unequivocal, stating "the exchange offer is explicitly prohibited by the indenture".

DEAD ON ARRIVAL

Several market sources said this has effectively killed the exchange offer in its present form, as the secured holders will sue the company if it proceeds. The offer expired at midday on Friday.

Investors also expressed surprise at the triumphal tone of Norske Skog's statement on the court decision, given this stumbling block.

"The judge has ruled that the exchange is in breach of the secured notes' covenants, but there is no mention of this in Norske Skog's press release," said one high-yield fund manager.

The press release issued on Wednesday states that the court "ruled in favour of Norske Skog", noting only that the company will review the ruling with its legal advisers and consider "any effects" on the exchange.

In a further statement to IFR, a spokesman for Norske Skog played down the impact of the judge's opinion.

"The judge had some observations around the bond documentation, but the ruling only applied to the decline for a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiff," he said.

A credit analyst at a hedge fund said it was unusual that the judge expressed an opinion on the secured indenture.

"But now it's in this judgment, so it's out there," he said.

Covenant Review argued in a report published on Thursday that the New York court "fundamentally misunderstands" the senior secured bonds' covenants, however.

Covenant Review analysts Jane Gray and Scott Josefsberg said that while the securitisation exchange notes are not allowed under the bonds' Permitted Refinancing Indebtedness carve-out, they would be if they meet the bonds' definition of Qualified Securitzation Financing or any other provision of the debt covenant.

CDS DISPUTE

The seeds of the dispute were sown a year ago, when Norske Skog launched a debt exchange to mop up near-term maturities and simplify the company's capital structure.

The vast majority of bondholders held out against the offer, and a new 290m senior secured bond primed existing bondholders.

Sources involved in last year's exchange also said that bondholders' differing CDS positions made the deal "a nightmare", and the issue is still driving disputes today.

Multiple market sources said that Blackstone's GSO has sold a large amount of short-dated protection. Owning bonds in a distressed company while selling protection is the equivalent of doubling down on a bet, meaning you win big if the company survives in the short term.

It also means you are unlikely to support a restructuring that would trigger the CDS, even if a debt writedown would be more beneficial for the long-term health of the company.

In a court declaration, BlueCrest trader Deniz Akgul also said that he believes GSO has a "large steepener trade", suggesting that while it has sold short-dated protection it has also bought long-dated protection. This trade would benefit from the company staying alive for a few years but then defaulting.

GSO's Akshay Shah countered in court that its CDS position was "net long" the company, however, meaning that it is "profitable for GSO upon the company's long-term success".

Norske Skog's management also alleged that BlueCrest stands to benefit massively from the company's insolvency, with CEO Sven Ombudstvedt stating that the secured notes' "principal investor" holds a "CDS short position ... in the range of 120m-130m nominally."

BlueCrest's Akgul strenuously denied this in court, producing prior emails from Norske Skog's legal counsel stating that BlueCrest has only a 21m-28m CDS position that does not mature before July 2017.

The credit analyst said it was next to impossible to know the real state of play in the opaque CDS market.

"It's one of those big games now; nobody knows exactly what's going on except for a couple of key dealers," he said. "There's no winners here. Both of them will lose money in this trade, it's just a case of who's going to lose more."

He added, however, that funds which have sold short-dated protection can often to stand to benefit from long drawn-out restructuring battles with no clear resolution.

"If you've sold short-dated protection, then delays play into your hands," he said. "As long as the company stays current on their obligations, the more the clock keeps ticking the better." (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)