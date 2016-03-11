* Confusion reigns on debt exchange after judge's verdict
* CDS disputes continue in complex restructuring
By Robert Smith
LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Norske Skog's future is hanging in
the balance after a New York court ruling this week allowed a
controversial debt exchange to proceed in theory but made it
potentially unworkable in practice
The ruling is the latest twist in the long-running battle to
restructure the Norwegian paper maker's debt, which has pitted
different classes of bondholders against one another and sparked
accusations of skulduggery in the opaque credit default swaps
market.
The company is trying to win support for an exchange offer
on its 2016 and 2017 unsecured notes and has warned that it may
need a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring if the deal is
not successful.
Two large holders of the bonds - Blackstone's GSO Capital
Partners and hedge fund Cyrus Capital Partners - masterminded
the offer, building up an 11.49% equity stake in the company in
December to push management to accept the proposal.
A group of Norske Skog's secured bondholders - led by
BlueCrest Capital Management, Marathon Asset Management and
Sampo - are strenuously opposing the exchange, however, suing
the company in a New York court to block it.
US district judge Richard Sullivan denied the motion on
Wednesday, stating that the secured holders had failed to
demonstrate the exchange offer will cause "irreparable harm".
But the judge added that the creation of new securitisation
notes - a key aspect of the exchange - would breach the terms of
the secured bond's indenture.
Sullivan's language was unequivocal, stating "the exchange
offer is explicitly prohibited by the indenture".
DEAD ON ARRIVAL
Several market sources said this has effectively killed the
exchange offer in its present form, as the secured holders will
sue the company if it proceeds. The offer expired at midday on
Friday.
Investors also expressed surprise at the triumphal tone of
Norske Skog's statement on the court decision, given this
stumbling block.
"The judge has ruled that the exchange is in breach of the
secured notes' covenants, but there is no mention of this in
Norske Skog's press release," said one high-yield fund manager.
The press release issued on Wednesday states that the court
"ruled in favour of Norske Skog", noting only that the company
will review the ruling with its legal advisers and consider "any
effects" on the exchange.
In a further statement to IFR, a spokesman for Norske Skog
played down the impact of the judge's opinion.
"The judge had some observations around the bond
documentation, but the ruling only applied to the decline for a
preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiff," he said.
A credit analyst at a hedge fund said it was unusual that
the judge expressed an opinion on the secured indenture.
"But now it's in this judgment, so it's out there," he said.
Covenant Review argued in a report published on Thursday
that the New York court "fundamentally misunderstands" the
senior secured bonds' covenants, however.
Covenant Review analysts Jane Gray and Scott Josefsberg said
that while the securitisation exchange notes are not allowed
under the bonds' Permitted Refinancing Indebtedness carve-out,
they would be if they meet the bonds' definition of Qualified
Securitzation Financing or any other provision of the debt
covenant.
CDS DISPUTE
The seeds of the dispute were sown a year ago, when Norske
Skog launched a debt exchange to mop up near-term maturities and
simplify the company's capital structure.
The vast majority of bondholders held out against the offer,
and a new 290m senior secured bond primed existing bondholders.
Sources involved in last year's exchange also said that
bondholders' differing CDS positions made the deal "a
nightmare", and the issue is still driving disputes today.
Multiple market sources said that Blackstone's GSO has sold
a large amount of short-dated protection. Owning bonds in a
distressed company while selling protection is the equivalent of
doubling down on a bet, meaning you win big if the company
survives in the short term.
It also means you are unlikely to support a restructuring
that would trigger the CDS, even if a debt writedown would be
more beneficial for the long-term health of the company.
In a court declaration, BlueCrest trader Deniz Akgul also
said that he believes GSO has a "large steepener trade",
suggesting that while it has sold short-dated protection it has
also bought long-dated protection. This trade would benefit from
the company staying alive for a few years but then defaulting.
GSO's Akshay Shah countered in court that its CDS position
was "net long" the company, however, meaning that it is
"profitable for GSO upon the company's long-term success".
Norske Skog's management also alleged that BlueCrest stands
to benefit massively from the company's insolvency, with CEO
Sven Ombudstvedt stating that the secured notes' "principal
investor" holds a "CDS short position ... in the range of
120m-130m nominally."
BlueCrest's Akgul strenuously denied this in court,
producing prior emails from Norske Skog's legal counsel stating
that BlueCrest has only a 21m-28m CDS position that does not
mature before July 2017.
The credit analyst said it was next to impossible to know
the real state of play in the opaque CDS market.
"It's one of those big games now; nobody knows exactly
what's going on except for a couple of key dealers," he
said. "There's no winners here. Both of them will lose money in
this trade, it's just a case of who's going to lose more."
He added, however, that funds which have sold short-dated
protection can often to stand to benefit from long drawn-out
restructuring battles with no clear resolution.
"If you've sold short-dated protection, then delays play
into your hands," he said. "As long as the company stays current
on their obligations, the more the clock keeps ticking the
better."
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)