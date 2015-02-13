* Analysts argue secured's exchange condition is "self-imposed"

* Liquidity boost could create incentive to hold out

* But fear of subordination could still prevail

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Norske Skog is still trying to coax its bondholders into a debt exchange, but many in the market believe the company's plans to reduce its cash pile by scaling back a secured bond if it fails are an empty threat.

The highly leveraged Norwegian paper company is battling structural decline in the newsprint industry, while facing a liquidity squeeze due to impending debt maturities over the next few years.

The Norwegian paper company issued the EUR290m secured notes with relative ease last week, giving it a vital source of new liquidity. But it has met with some resistance on the bond exchange, with one investor saying last week that the process has "turned into a game of poker."

The exchange aims to mop up near-term maturities and simplify the company's capital structure, with holders of 2015, 2016 and 2017 bond rolling into new 2021 notes, and holders of 2033 bonds into new 2023 notes.

The company has also launched a consent solicitation, asking bondholders to waive their lien limitations and negative pledges. If consent is not given, the company will have to scale back its new secured bond by EUR111m to EUR179m.

Norske Skog has told bondholders that issuance of the full EUR290m of secured bonds is also dependent on achieving the requisite exchange condition.

But a note published by Nordea Markets earlier this week argues that while the first condition is legally binding, the company can choose to waive the second.

"We view the Requisite Exchange Condition as entirely self-imposed by the company and simply brinkmanship to encourage acceptance of the exchange offers," the note read.

"We fully expect that if the Requisite Consents are obtained but the Requisite Exchange Condition is not satisfied, the latter will be waived and the company will seek to maximize its liquidity infusion."

This could create an incentive for short-term bondholders to take part in the consent solicitation but not the exchange, if they believe there will still be EUR290m of fresh liquidity in the company.

CreditSights senior analyst Rahul Gandhi recommended that 2015, 2016 and 2017 bondholders hold out against the revised exchange offer on this basis in a note published this week.

The 2015 and 2016 bonds are trading at high cash prices - above 95 and 88 respectively according to Tradeweb - reflecting their strong position. The 2017s are bid substantially lower at 63 with the 2033s at just 47.5.

HIGH-RISK

But holding out against the exchange is a high-stakes strategy given the potential for deep losses, as hold-outs run the risk of becoming structurally subordinate to those who take part in the exchange.

The existing notes were issued by Norske Skogindustrier, but the exchange notes will sit higher in the capital structure at a new entity called Norske Skog Holding AS.

A banker close to the situation warned that it is a very binary bet to hold out in the belief that the company will waive the exchange and repay the bonds at maturity.

"If you don't exchange and either of these things do not happen, you will lose a lot of money," he said.

While the threat of subordination is very real, a hedge fund investor argued that short-term bondholders have "no real incentive to swap" as there is already a large amount of debt that ranks ahead of the exchanged notes.

In an insolvency or restructuring, the exchange notes would not only rank behind the new senior secured bonds, but also debt facilities at subsidiaries and pension liabilities. As of September 30, Norske Skog had net pension obligations of NOK681m as well as NOK628m outstanding on the credit facilities at its subsidiaries.

"I think the 2016 bondholders will get par back if they don't exchange, but it is a risky trade," the investor added.

There is also a small incentive for 2016 bondholders to resist not only the exchange, but the consent solicitation as well. The 2016 bonds have a stronger covenant package than the other notes, but the consent solicitation would remove covenants covering debt incurrence and restricted payments, for example.

"I think this means even the consent solicitation is touch and go," said a trader, who added that he thought 2016 holders should given up their additional covenants, and consent.

"The covenant package is all well and good, but as your recoveries would be so low in a restructuring you should place more value on maximising the liquidity from the secured notes." (Reporting by Robert Smith)