By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Sept 20 Loss-making paper maker Norske Skog denied it was at risk of breaching debt covenants as suggested by credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) on Tuesday.

"We have refinanced our long-term debt this year and we are able to pay our obligations in the future," company spokesman Carsten Dybevig said. "We are not in a position to breach our covenants."

S&P had revised its view of Norske's liquidity profile to "weak" from "adequate", citing a near-term risk of a covenant breach. It also placed Norske's 'B-' long-term credit rating on creditwatch with negative implications.

Dybevig also said Norske Skog, with a debt ratio of 85 percent, will temporarily close a paper machine in its Skogn mill in Norway due to weak demand in British newsprint markets.

The shutdown would start on Wednesday and last until the end of October, reducing newsprint output by some 25,000 tonnes, Dybevig said. The company will also temporarily lay off 56 employees.

Dybevig added the company is not planning further shutdowns for the time being.

The European newsprint business is seen having overcapacity of around 7 percent, or about 500,000 tonnes annually. Norske Skog is the third biggest newsprint maker in Western Europe, with a capacity share of 14 percent.

The European paper industry is expected to announce more M&A deals and capacity cuts, as a renewed economic downturn would accelerate a decline in paper demand.

Norsk Skog shares were down 1.9 percent at 4.69 crowns by 1252 GMT. (Editing by David Holmes)