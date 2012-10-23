OSLO Oct 23 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro sees a tough year ahead as aluminium prices are low and the global economic outlook is uncertain, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I think 2013 will also be a challenging year," he said on the sidelines of a news conference. "Aluminium is very dependent on the macro economic development."

He said however that while Europe still was a big uncertainty, the construction market in southern Europe showed signs of bottoming out.

"There are many things pointing to a stabilisation (in southern Europe), but ... we are prepared for a European construction market to stay at a low level," he said. (Reporting by Henrik Oliver Stolen, writing by Victoria Klesty)