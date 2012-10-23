OSLO Oct 23 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro sees a tough year ahead as aluminium prices are
low and the global economic outlook is uncertain, its chief
executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I think 2013 will also be a challenging year," he said on
the sidelines of a news conference. "Aluminium is very dependent
on the macro economic development."
He said however that while Europe still was a big
uncertainty, the construction market in southern Europe showed
signs of bottoming out.
"There are many things pointing to a stabilisation (in
southern Europe), but ... we are prepared for a European
construction market to stay at a low level," he said.
(Reporting by Henrik Oliver Stolen, writing by Victoria Klesty)