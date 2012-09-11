Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
OSLO, Sept 11 A Norwegian CO2 compensation scheme proposed on Tuesday could allow Norsk Hydro and Rio Tinto to negotiate a new long-term power contract for their Soeral aluminium plan in Norway, Hydro said.
The government announce the scheme for the period to end-2020 and said it would apply to aluminium, ferroalloys, chemical products and paper.
Rio Tinto owns 50 percent of the venture with has a 165,000 per year capacity while Hydro holds 49.9 percent.
Soeral's current power contract runs out at the end 2012.
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.