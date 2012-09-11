OSLO, Sept 11 A Norwegian CO2 compensation scheme proposed on Tuesday could allow Norsk Hydro and Rio Tinto to negotiate a new long-term power contract for their Soeral aluminium plan in Norway, Hydro said.

The government announce the scheme for the period to end-2020 and said it would apply to aluminium, ferroalloys, chemical products and paper.

Rio Tinto owns 50 percent of the venture with has a 165,000 per year capacity while Hydro holds 49.9 percent.

Soeral's current power contract runs out at the end 2012.