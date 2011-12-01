OSLO Dec 1 Europe's sovereign debt crisis
has curbed aluminium demand on parts of the continent and it
could take "some time" before demand would improve, Norsk Hydro
, one of the world's top aluminium producers, said on
Thursday.
"In Europe, the uncertainty relating to the sovereign debt
crisis has impacted our customers," the firm's Chief Executive
Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said at a capital markets event.
He said he saw signs of softening markets in some European
regions, but not everywhere "yet."
"It may take some time before we can see improvement in
Europe," Brandtzaeg added.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)