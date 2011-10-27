* Q3 core EBIT NOK 1.65 bln vs 1.71 bln seen in poll

* Says sticks to 7 pct market outlook but downside risk

* Macro environment seen denting demand

* CEO says to focus on maintaining margins

* Shares up 2 pct, underperforming industry index (Adds CEO, CFO, share reaction)

By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Oct 27 Norway's Norsk Hydro warned uncertain economic conditions could soften demand for aluminium as it posted a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The firm stuck to its view that global demand for aluminium would rise by 7 percent in 2011, but said markets had weakened and that growth may come in on the low side.

"Our customers are becoming more nervous and they are reducing their inventories," Hydro's Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

"The debt crisis leads to uncertainty. The customers hesitate, and we see a weakening in demand on the Asian growth markets."

"We will adjust our volumes to maintain our margins," he added.

Hydro reported underlying July-September earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.65 billion crowns ($297.7 million), up from the 1.23 billion made in the same period last year but below the average forecast of 1.71 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue rose by 29 percent to 23.8 billion crowns, lagging analysts' estimates of 24.6 billion. The numbers include bauxite and alumina businesses acquired earlier this year.

Alumina, made from bauxite, is the key component of aluminium. Hydro's Bauxite and Alumina unit lifted production and output grew 7 percent compared with the second quarter.

Financial officer Joergen Arentz Rostrup said Hydro would focus on maintaining the current bauxite and alumina volumes in the fourth quarter rather than increasing them.

"It is basically in line with expectations. They disappoint within their downstream activities but there is an improvement in the energy unit," said First Securities analyst Hans-Erik Jacobsen.

Hydro's primary metals business saw sales slowing in the quarter and earnings were dented by higher raw material costs, while supply to the market continued to increase.

The division showed an underlying result of 653 million crowns compared with analysts' mean forecast of 888 million.

"The more volatile macroeconomic environment and issues relating to sovereign debt are expected to result in weaker demand in the coming months," the firm said.

"At the same time, high commodity prices are driving cost increases for key raw materials for the aluminium industry."

Shares in Norsk Hydro rose 2 percent to 29.78 crowns at 0758 GMT, underperforming a 3.7 percent rise in the European Basic resources index . ($1 = 5.543 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)