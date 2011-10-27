* Q3 core EBIT NOK 1.65 bln vs 1.71 bln seen in poll
* Says sticks to 7 pct market outlook but downside risk
* Macro environment seen denting demand
* CEO says to focus on maintaining margins
* Shares up 2 pct, underperforming industry index
(Adds CEO, CFO, share reaction)
By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, Oct 27 Norway's Norsk Hydro
warned uncertain economic conditions could soften demand for
aluminium as it posted a smaller-than-expected rise in
third-quarter earnings on Thursday.
The firm stuck to its view that global demand for aluminium
would rise by 7 percent in 2011, but said markets had weakened
and that growth may come in on the low side.
"Our customers are becoming more nervous and they are
reducing their inventories," Hydro's Chief Executive Svein
Richard Brandtzaeg told Reuters on the sidelines of a news
conference.
"The debt crisis leads to uncertainty. The customers
hesitate, and we see a weakening in demand on the Asian growth
markets."
"We will adjust our volumes to maintain our margins," he
added.
Hydro reported underlying July-September earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.65 billion crowns ($297.7
million), up from the 1.23 billion made in the same period last
year but below the average forecast of 1.71 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Revenue rose by 29 percent to 23.8 billion crowns, lagging
analysts' estimates of 24.6 billion. The numbers include bauxite
and alumina businesses acquired earlier this year.
Alumina, made from bauxite, is the key component of
aluminium. Hydro's Bauxite and Alumina unit lifted production
and output grew 7 percent compared with the second quarter.
Financial officer Joergen Arentz Rostrup said Hydro would
focus on maintaining the current bauxite and alumina volumes in
the fourth quarter rather than increasing them.
"It is basically in line with expectations. They disappoint
within their downstream activities but there is an improvement
in the energy unit," said First Securities analyst Hans-Erik
Jacobsen.
Hydro's primary metals business saw sales slowing in the
quarter and earnings were dented by higher raw material costs,
while supply to the market continued to increase.
The division showed an underlying result of 653 million
crowns compared with analysts' mean forecast of 888 million.
"The more volatile macroeconomic environment and issues
relating to sovereign debt are expected to result in weaker
demand in the coming months," the firm said.
"At the same time, high commodity prices are driving cost
increases for key raw materials for the aluminium industry."
Shares in Norsk Hydro rose 2 percent to 29.78 crowns at 0758
GMT, underperforming a 3.7 percent rise in the European Basic
resources index .
($1 = 5.543 Norwegian crowns)
