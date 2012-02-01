(Adds detail, background)

OSLO Feb 1 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said it would write down asset values by 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($221.9 million), relating to a plant in Australia and operations in southern Europe where it warned markets were weakening.

The measures would weigh on its fourth-quarter results, due on Feb. 16, it said.

"The impairments are a result of a weakening in certain markets and low prices, in combination with raw material and currency pressures," Norsk Hydro said.

The firm said last month it was to idle a 60,000 tonnes-per-year production line at Kurri Kurri and that it may have to cut more as the strong Australian dollar adds to weak industry fundamentals.

"Over the past quarters, we have seen a worsening in some markets, especially in southern Europe, where we have a significant exposure in our extrusion business," Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said on Wednesday.

"In addition, the global primary aluminium industry is facing strong headwinds from the combination of low metal prices and high cost of raw materials, reflecting imbalances in the markets."

Aluminium, which has a wide range of industrial applications in sectors such as aeronautics and automobile production, is a key indicator of global manufacturing demand.

Hydro said the 1.0 billion crown impairment at Kurri Kurri, accounting for most of the writedown, "confirms a challenging financial situation at Kurri Kurri, and the situation is continuously being monitored."

It said the remaining book value of fixed assets at Kurri Kurri was 1.2 billion crowns.

In addition, the firm said it would write down assets within its Building Systems division in Spain, Portugal and Italy by some 230 million crowns, about half of the carrying value.

The Building Systems initiatives aim to save some 300 million crowns by the end of 2012. About 80 million crowns of restructuring charges would be realised in the fourth quarter of 2011, it said. ($1 = 5.8581 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Erica Billingham)