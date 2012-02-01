* $222 mln impairment to hit Q4 earnings due on Feb. 16
* Australia plan hit by currency, cost pressures
* Southern European markets "very weak"
* CFO repeats 2012 market, capex outlook
* Shares down 0.8 pct, underperforming sector
By Victoria Klesty
OSLO, Feb 1 Aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro
will write down asset values by $222 million in its
fourth-quarter results this month, due to financial challenges
facing a plant in Australia and weakening markets in southern
Europe.
The Norwegian company, due to report quarterly earnings on
Feb. 16, said on Wednesday it expects to write down some 1.3
billion Norwegian crowns in total.
"The impairments are a result of a weakening in certain
markets and low prices, in combination with raw material and
currency pressures," it said.
Hydro still expects 3-5 percent growth in aluminium demand
outside China this year, the firm's chief financial officer
Joergen Arentz Rostrup told Reuters.
"What we are indicating is that we see no improvement in
southern Europe. It is a confirmation that it is weak and
continues to be a very weak market," he said in an interview.
Aluminium, which has a wide range of industrial applications
in sectors such as aeronautics and automobile production, is a
key indicator of global manufacturing demand.
Hydro said last month it was to idle a 60,000
tonnes-per-year production line at Kurri Kurri in Australia and
that it may have to cut more.
The curtailment is likely to be completed in a few weeks,
sooner than previously foreseen, Rostrup told Reuters.
Other big producers have recently announced they would cut
output, or consider doing so, in response to weakening markets.
Russia's UC RUSAL < 0486.HK >, the world's top
aluminium producer, said last week it could cut output by 6
percent in the next 18 months, following announced cuts from
U.S. rival Alcoa and Hydro in the first weeks of 2012.
Although LME aluminium prices have steadied at
levels above $2,200 per tonne after falling below $2,000 in
December, inventories remain at elevated levels, with stocks in
LME-registered warehouses near the record level of 5 million
tonnes MAL-STOCKS.
"It is never good news with asset writedowns, but I still
think this is a small part of their asset base," said Joakim
Ahlberg, an analyst at Cheuvreux, adding Hydro would be helped
going forward by firming aluminium prices.
Shares in Norsk Hydro were down 0.8 percent to 30.74 crowns
at 1000 GMT, underperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the European
Basic resources index.
HYDRO DOWN, BUT NOT OUT
Hydro said the 1.0 billion-crown impairment at Kurri Kurri -
almost half of the plant's book value - "confirms a challenging
financial situation at Kurri Kurri, and the situation is
continuously being monitored."
Rostrup said the plant had to cope with a strong Australian
dollar, cost pressures and would need a new power contract in
place in a few years' time, something which "has shown to be
difficult".
"We had based the current valuation on there being two
production lines. If we conclude that is not viable, then we
will have to curtail more and take more out of the book value,"
he said.
While Hydro may take out more capacity at Kurri Kurri, the
recent rise in market prices meant the company is now in a
"wait-and-see situation," Rostrup said, adding the plant had
gained some terrain on the cost side from closing down one
production line.
Idling or closing capacity may have little effect on the
overall aluminium supply, however, since many of the large
players plan to start up or increase capacity at modern,
cost-efficient plants located in areas with cheap electricity.
Hydro's 50-50 joint venture Qatalum in Qatar is running at
its 585,000-tonnes-per-year capacity, and the company has said
it plans to at some point to double capacity at that operation.
"The fundamentals in aluminium are strong over time and we
believe in a fairly robust growth over the cycle," Rostrup said,
but added Hydro had no focus on expanding capacity at the
moment. "There are no urgent plans to expand in Qatar, and we
are really tight on capital expenditure right now."
Rostrup repeated Hydro's expectations for capital
expenditure to remain at 3.5 billion crowns in 2012, of which 1
billion crowns would be spent on assets acquired from Brazil's
Vale.
In addition to the Kurri Kurri write-down, Hydro will write
down assets within its Building Systems division in Spain,
Portugal and Italy by some 230 million crowns, about half of the
carrying value.
($1 = 5.8581 Norwegian crowns)
