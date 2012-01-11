OSLO Jan 11 Norsk Hydro is
monitoring plants with high cost levels and will come back with
"whatever else might be necessary" after announcing plans to cut
production at a plant in Australia as economic uncertainty has
hit its markets, a top executive said.
The Norwegian aluminium producer is considering cutting
output at its 180,000 tonnes per year Kurri Kurri plant in
Australia due to a weak macro-economic environment, low metal
prices, uncertain market outlook and a strong local dollar, the
firm's Chief Financial officer J oergen Arentz Rostrup
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Kurri Kurri is the "number one" struggling plant, and then
we will come back with whatever else might be necessary," he
said.
"As of now, we see it as a curtailment. But obviously we
have challenging market conditions and it is a challenged
plant," Rostrup said.
He added Hydro had seen deteriorating demand in Europe but
repeated the guidance for 3-5 percent market growth outside
China this year.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)