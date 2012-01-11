OSLO Jan 11 Norsk Hydro is monitoring plants with high cost levels and will come back with "whatever else might be necessary" after announcing plans to cut production at a plant in Australia as economic uncertainty has hit its markets, a top executive said.

The Norwegian aluminium producer is considering cutting output at its 180,000 tonnes per year Kurri Kurri plant in Australia due to a weak macro-economic environment, low metal prices, uncertain market outlook and a strong local dollar, the firm's Chief Financial officer J oergen Arentz Rostrup told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Kurri Kurri is the "number one" struggling plant, and then we will come back with whatever else might be necessary," he said.

"As of now, we see it as a curtailment. But obviously we have challenging market conditions and it is a challenged plant," Rostrup said.

He added Hydro had seen deteriorating demand in Europe but repeated the guidance for 3-5 percent market growth outside China this year. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)