* Kurri Kurri plant in Australia the main struggling plant -CFO

* Says may to come back with other measures if necessary

* Repeats 2012 mkt guidance, but European demand deteriorating

* Inventory situation unchanged since August (Adds analyst, share)

OSLO/SYDNEY, Jan 11 Norsk Hydro plans to cut production at a struggling plant in Australia and is monitoring other high-cost plants to see what else it can do to weather economic uncertainty and low prices.

The Norwegian aluminium producer is considering cutting output at its 180,000 tonnes per year Kurri Kurri plant in Australia due to a weak economic environment, low metal prices, uncertain market outlook and a strong local dollar.

"Kurri Kurri is the 'number one' struggling plant, and then we will come back with whatever else might be necessary," the firm's Chief Financial officer Joergen Arentz Rostrup told Reuters on Wednesday.

"As of now, we see it as a curtailment. But obviously we have challenging market conditions."

With the overhang of high inventories and a 22-percent drop in prices since May last year, many aluminium producers are losing money, and some analysts say long-lasting production cuts will be required in order to rebalance the market.

"We see it as positive that Hydro and other players are taking responsibility and cutting capacity, because that is what can bring prices back," said Swedbank First Securities analyst Hans Erik Jacobsen.

"If Hydro cuts all of the Kurri Kurri capacity, the market will begin to get closer to balance," he added.

A consultation period with employees and unions at the Kurri Kurri facility north of Sydney is underway.

Hydro aims to "to respond swiftly with adequate measures", Rostrup said, as aluminium producers are again facing slackening demand, only a few years after the dramatic downturn in the wake of the financial crisis that started in 2008.

"In the last crisis we took back 26 percent of our production in 2008 and 2009. A substantial part of that curtailment and closures are still out," he said.

Last week Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. producer of aluminium, was the first to announce a cutback in response to steep aluminium price falls, slashing annual global smelting capacity by 12 percent.

Prices for aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) were last at $2,164 a tonne, well down on levels above $2,800 last May.

While the strong Australian dollar raises costs at Kurri Kurri, the plant has also lagged behind the cost savings achieved elsewhere.

"The fact is that we have been more successful with the $300 per tonne cost savings plan on other plants, especially in Norway," Rostrup said.

Hydro announced in November it would not restart idled capacity at its Sunndal primary aluminium smelter in Norway until market conditions pick up.

Rostrup said Hydro had seen deteriorating demand in Europe but repeated the guidance for 3-5 percent market growth outside China this year.

"Over December and into the new year, we continue to see deteriorating markets in Europe," Rostrup said, echoing comments made by Hydro's chief executive last week.

"But there are other important parts; the U.S is holding up, and Asia outside China is also becoming an important market."

He added that high aluminium inventories was not Hydro's main concern.

"The fundamental issue is the macro nervousness ... Obviously, the size of the inventory is a continuous dilemma, but not to a larger extent in January 2012 than in August 2011."

Shares in Norsk Hydro was unchanged at 29.49 crowns at 1040 GMT after having risen 4.9 percent on Tuesday.

The Oslo benchmark index declined 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty in Oslo and James Regan in Sydney; additional reporting by Henrik Stoelen; Editing by Will Waterman)