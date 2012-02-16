OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro reported October-December earnings above forecast as lower aluminium prices and a weakening market did not dent its business as much as feared.

""We have taken swift measures to improve operations, and we are prepared for further corrective measures," the firm said on Thursday.

It reported underlying fourth-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($195.56 million), up from the 588 million made in the same period last year, compared to the average forecast of 941 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It proposed a dividend of 0.75 crowns per share, unchanged from last year and in line with analysts' median forecast. ($1 = 5.7784 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)