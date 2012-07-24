OSLO, July 24 Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro
posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter
core earnings on Tuesday and said the weak market called for
capacity adjustment and operational improvements.
"We are now finalising programs across Hydro which in total
will yield improvements in the range of 2-3 billion crowns over
the next two-three years," Chief Executive Svein Richard
Brandtzaeg said.
April-June underlying earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) fell to 549 million Norwegian crowns ($90.18 million),
from 1.91 billion crowns in the year-ago period, while the mean
forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 494 million crown
profit.
The Norwegian company said it expected global demand for
aluminium outside China would grow about 2 percent in 2012, a
downward adjustment from its previous forecast for a 3 percent
growth.
($1 = 6.0876 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)