OSLO, July 24 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro sees further gloom on the aluminium market with
weak results expected in the third quarter, its top executive
said on Tuesday.
"With the LME price we see today, and the uncertainty in the
macro economy going forward, we expect that the third quarter
will be very weak," Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg
told a news conference.
"We have no plans to close down further capacity in primary
metal," he added.
Hydro has announced new cost savings programmes that will
save the firm 2-3 billion crowns ($328-492 million) in the
coming two to three years, partly containing its already rolling
"$300 per tonne" cost improvement programme in its primary
metals operations.
($1 = 6.0951 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik)