Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
OSLO, April 27 Earnings at Norway-based aluminium producer Hydro plunged more than expected in the first quarter, and the company said on Friday that global demand would grow at the low end of previous expectations.
First-quarter underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell more than 60 percent on the year to 557 million Norwegian crowns ($97.1 million) while the mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for 578 million crowns.
The company said global demand for aluminium outside China would grow about 3 percent in 2012, while theee months ago it had projected 3-5 percent growth. ($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.