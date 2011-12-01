OSLO Dec 1 Norway's Norsk Hydro said it saw demand for aluminium growing next year but at a slower pace than in 2011 as economic slowdown hurt demand.

Hydro, on of the world's top aluminium producers and owner of alumina assets, said it saw demand for primary aluminium outside China rising by 3-5 percent in 2012.

The firm stuck to its view that demand would rise by 7 percent in 2011 after a 19-percent increase in 2010.

"Aluminium fundamentals remain promising due to the metal's many positive qualities, including its light weight and recyclability, and the global aluminium market is expected to show solid long-term growth," the company said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)