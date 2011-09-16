(Adds detail)

OSLO, Sept 16 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said on Friday it would sell its 35 percent stake in a Jamaican alumina refinery partnership Alpart to Russian peer UC Rusal for 250 million crowns ($45 million).

UC Rusal, the world's top aluminium producer, will own all the shares in Alpart when the transaction is completed in October, Hydro said.

Operations in the Alpart bauxite mines and the alumina refinery in Jamaica, with a production capacity of around 1.65 million tonnes alumina per year, have been curtailed since 2009 due to overcapacity in the alumina market.

The sale will have a postive effect of about 400 million crowns in Hydro's third-quarter net result. ($1 = 5.593 Norwegian crowns)