(Recasts lead, adds spokesman, details)
* Long-term power deal to boost production
* Also expects higher carbon compensation payments
OSLO, Sept 4 Norsk Hydro plans to
triple production at its primary metals plant in Germany by
mid-2013 after striking a long-term power deal and pencilling in
higher compensation payments for its carbon emissions.
The Norwegian aluminium producer said on Tuesday a five-year
deal with Swedish power supplier Vattenfall would
allow it to lift output at Neuss to around 150,000 tonnes per
year from 50,000 currently.
Production at the plant, which has an installed capacity of
230,000 tonnes annually, was cut in 2009 because of high German
electricity costs.
"Improved framework conditions, including expected CO2
compensation in Germany, are giving relief to this efficient
smelter," the company said.
"When the expected CO2 compensation is in place, we aim to
resume some of the curtailed production in Neuss."
Changes to the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme from
next year allow member states to compensate big energy users,
like aluminium producers, for costs linked to carbon emissions,
a move aimed at preventing higher costs driving business out of
Europe.
"This is not a signal on changes in market conditions, but a
change of input factors at the rolling mills, which makes it
possible to increase production at the nearby smelter," said
Hydro spokesman Halvor Molland.
Hydro said its power deal with Vattenfall totalled 2.2
terawatt hours (250 MW) annually over five years, being a
combination of new and existing power arrangements.
The plant has sourced power on a short-term basis since the
previous long-term contract expired in end-2005, it said.
Responding to falling metals prices amid concerns about
economic weakness and oversupply, Hydro has closed some
high-cost capacity while boosting output from more efficient
sites such as its 585,000 tonnes-per-year joint venture smelter
Qatalum in Qatar.
LME aluminium is trading at 2-year lows below $2,000
per tonne, down more than 30 percent from the peak in May last
year, and many aluminium makers are struggling to break even.
Hydro said in July it was stepping up its cost-cutting
plans, but that is was not looking to close any more primary
aluminium production facilities.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen; Editing by
David Cowell)