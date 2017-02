OSLO Oct 30 Norway's Norsk Hydro will raise prices for its strip and sheet aluminium from Jan. 1 because of rising costs for making rolled aluminium products, the firm said late on Monday.

It said the conversion price, on top of LME prices, of 1050 alloy standard sheet aluminium would be increased by 35 euros per tonne. The same price for 5754 alloy standard sheet aluminium will rise by 65 euros per tonne, Hydro said on its website.

