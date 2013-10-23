* Q3 underlying EBIT NOK 659 mln vs 306 mln seen by analysts
* Lower costs, physical delivery premiums drive earnings
* Sees demand outside China up 2% in 2013 vs earlier 2-4%
* Shares surge 7 pct to 10-month high
(Adds quotes by CEO, analysts, share)
By Henrik Stolen and Terje Solsvik
OSLO, Oct 23 Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro
posted a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly
earnings thanks largely to cost cuts and high premiums on
physical deliveries of the metal, lifting its shares as much as
7 percent on Wednesday.
Benchmark aluminium prices have fallen in recent years as
the global economic downturn has hit industries from automakers
to builders.
Norsk Hydro has responded with a plan to cut costs by $300 a
tonne. Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said this would
be completed for the aluminium smelters it fully owns by the end
of 2013.
The company also benefited from the high premiums over the
benchmark price that industrial consumers must pay to get their
hands on physical metal.
Large volumes of aluminium have been locked up in warehouses,
creating a shortage in the market while the underlying supply
exceeds industrial demand.
Some analysts cited low prices and continuing poor
fundamentals in the aluminium market and sounded a note of
caution as to whether the firm can maintain its good performance
in coming quarters.
Norsk Hydro repeated its view that world aluminium demand
has been recovering this year but cut its estimate for demand
growth outside of China to 2 percent from a previous figure of 2
to 4 percent.
"Demand has improved and is now back at pre-crisis levels,"
Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told a news conference.
ECHOING ALCOA
Underlying operating profit rose to 659 million crowns
($111.8 million) for the third quarter from 16 million a year
ago, beating expectations for 306 million on average in a
Reuters poll.
Norsk Hydro's primary aluminium unit earned 337 million
crowns in the quarter, up from a loss of 4 million a year ago.
Analysts had expected the division to earn 102 million.
The good performance echoed that of rival Alcoa,
which reported better-than-expected core earnings earlier this
month.
Norsk Hydro shares surged as much as 7 percent to touch a
10-month high. At 1322 GMT they were up 5.19 percent,
outperforming an Oslo benchmark index down 0.08
percent.
"Our estimates may be upped somewhat, although our neutral
recommendation will likely stay as the aluminium price remains
depressed and there is no fundamental shift in the market," said
Norway's Norne Securities in a note to clients.
Benchmark aluminium prices on the London Metal
Exchange have almost halved from their 2008 peak at $3,380 a
tonne. Prices have recovered since August but are still down
around 10 percent for the year at $1,869.
Nomura also said the quarter's strong outcome may not be
entirely sustainable, because one-off items such as favourable
currency effects and seasons reasons for lower costs played a
part.
High spot energy prices boosted the performance of Norsk
Hydro's power unit, which owns several hydropower plants and
produces energy for its aluminium plants and to sell into the
grid.
($1 = 5.8935 Norwegian kroner)
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jane Baird)