OSLO, June 17 Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro has agreed to buy Rio Tinto Alcan's 50 percent stake in an aluminium refinery and a hydropower station in southern Norway, it said on Monday.

The Vigeland Metal Refinery, in which Hydro already owns 50 percent, has an annual production capacity of 8,500 tonnes of aluminium. The adjoining Vigelands Brug "run-on-the-river" power station produces about 180 gigawatt hours in a normal year, it said in a statement.

The firm did not disclose the value of the deal.