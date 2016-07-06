July 6 Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose
Industries Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy
Nortek Inc in a cash deal valuing the U.S.-based
residential products maker at $1.436 billion.
The offer of $86 per Nortek share represents a premium of
about 38 percent to Nortek's close on Tuesday.
Melrose, which follows a buy-improve-sell model akin to
private equity, has been scouting for a deal since it sold its
utility consumption metering business to Honeywell International
Inc last year.
The Nortek board intends to recommend the offer, Melrose
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)