Aug 20 United Technologies Corp is in talks to buy residential products maker Nortek Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nortek, which makes ventilation and home security products, jumped as much as 25 percent to a record high of $92.96, valuing the company at about $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)