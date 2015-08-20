BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
Aug 20 United Technologies Corp is in talks to buy residential products maker Nortek Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Nortek, which makes ventilation and home security products, jumped as much as 25 percent to a record high of $92.96, valuing the company at about $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk812B) Further company coverage: