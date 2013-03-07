By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del, March 7 Creditors of telecoms
equipment giant Nortel Networks will find out on Friday how the
bankrupt company will proceed in ending the years-long battle
over its $9 billion in cash.
A Canadian and a U.S. judge will hold a joint conference
call at 2 p.m. EST Friday to explain if they will handle the
dispute over how to divide the money or whether it is a matter
for international arbitration.
Their decision is also likely to determine when creditors --
ranging from tens of thousands of retirees to governments and
hedge fund investors -- will get a sense of how much they will
be repaid.
After Nortel sought protection from creditors in courts
around the world in 2009, it sold off all of its operations and
has piled up the cash in a New York escrow account.
The operations were sold as global entities. However, the
various Nortel insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in Canada,
the United States and Europe never agreed how to divide the
money.
Until each Nortel unit knows how much money it has, it is
nearly impossible for those businesses to negotiate and settle
the claims of their creditors.
The U.S. and Canadian businesses of Nortel want the matter
decided jointly by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin Gross in
Wilmington, Delaware, and Ontario Superior Court Justice
Geoffrey Morawetz in Toronto. The two have been overseeing the
North America cases since Nortel failed in 2009. They have
already ordered three mediation sessions that failed.
"We cannot allow this to go back to closed rooms. We need to
be out in the clear light of day and solve these issues," said
the attorney for the U.S. business, James Bromley of Cleary
Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. He blamed Nortel's European
businesses of using the privacy of mediation to avoid public
scrutiny of their theories for dividing the cash.
Bromley also pushed the most aggressive schedule for
deciding the matter, with the aim of ending the fighting this
year.
A 2009 document lays out how to resolve disputes over the
cash, but it does not use the words "arbitration" or "courts."
It instead mentions a "resolver," leading to the different
interpretations.
The European businesses of Nortel argued that parallel court
proceedings in Canada and the United States would lead to
conflicting rulings without one appeals court to bind the two.
The proceedings were carried by telecast between the courts,
but were marred by tech glitches, which were seized upon by
Derek Adler, a Hughes Hubbard & Reed attorney who represents the
European units of Nortel. He questioned how witnesses could be
cross-examined in a telecast and said it raised questions of due
process.
Morawetz interrupted Adler to defend the joint hearings, but
his words were mostly inaudible in the Delaware courtroom. "We
couldn't hear the second part of what you said but I heard the
word 'Skype'," said Gross.