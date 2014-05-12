By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del May 12 Judges in Wilmington,
Delaware, and Toronto jointly kicked off a novel cross-border
trial on Monday to divvy up the $7.3 billion that was raised in
the liquidation of once-mighty telecoms equipment maker Nortel
Networks, which went bust in 2009.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross and Ontario Superior Court
Justice Frank Newbould heard opening arguments on Monday morning
from four attorneys: two in Wilmington and broadcast in Toronto,
and two in Toronto and broadcast in Wilmington.
The judges must decide how to allocate the money among
former Nortel businesses in Canada, the United States and
Europe. Administrators overseeing those former Nortel business
units cannot repay creditors, make up pension shortfalls or pay
off Nortel bonds until they know how much money they will
receive.
The gallery pews in Gross's Delaware courtroom were replaced
with eight large desks, each with two monitors, that allowed the
attorneys to follow Newbould and oral argument in Toronto.
"Good morning Judge Gross, it's good to see you so clearly,"
said Matt Gottlieb, a lawyer at Lax O'Sullivan Scott Lisus, as
he began his oral argument in Toronto. He appeared in one of
three windows on each of the desktop monitors in Wilmington as
well as on two large wall displays installed in the court.
At the company's height, Nortel's businesses spanned the
globe, employed 93,000 people and had a market value of $250
billion. After accounting problems and a sluggish response to
changing technology, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2009
and liquidated. Nothing remains but the billions raised, and
disputes over how to divide it.
U.S. and Canadian courts occasionally hold joint bankruptcy
hearings, but a full-blown trial with scores of witnesses has
never been attempted, according to legal experts.
The trial, which runs till June 27, comes after the regional
Nortel businesses have spent years in failed negotiations and
mediation.
"The debtors fight like jackals over the carcass," Brian
O'Connor told the Wilmington court on Monday. The Willkie Farr &
Gallagher attorney represents British pensioners, who are owed
$3 billion and "must painfully watch as their ability to support
themselves in retirement hangs in the balance," O'Connor said.
While creditors wait, lawyers and other professionals have
gobbled up $1.3 billion, according to papers filed by the
British pensioners.
"This case is so over-lawyered," Newbould said at a pretrial
hearing on Thursday, when he called the litigation tactics and
money required "completely shocking".
The outcome could dramatically affect various creditors. The
U.S. estate could receive as little as 11 percent of the
billions, or as much as 73 percent.
The European estates want to divide the money based on each
region's research-and-development spending, while the 36,000
British retirees want all creditors to divide the money equally
based on what they are owed.
The Canadian estate has said it deserves the bulk of the
money because Nortel's patents were registered in Canada, while
the U.S. business has argued that it deserves most of the money
because it "was the engine that drove the Nortel Group".
