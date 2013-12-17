PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1
Dec 17 Nortel Networks Inc, a defunct telecoms company, has agreed to settle claims that it owed more than $3 billion to former Nortel entities in Europe in a deal that it called a "significant milestone" to ending its five-year bankruptcy.
In return for withdrawing the claims, administrators of insolvent Nortel entities in Britain and elsewhere in Europe would each receive high-priority administrative claims for $37.5 million, according to a Tuesday court filing.
The parties also agreed to work together to try to resolve how to divide $7.5 billion in cash that was raised from liquidating the former Canadian telecommunications equipment maker, according to the documents filed in Delaware's U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
