(New throughout, adds details and background)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del May 12 The Canadian and U.S.
judges charged with dividing the $7.3 billion from the
liquidation of Nortel Networks rejected proposals from former
regional businesses and opted for a pro rata split of the money
in long-awaited rulings on Tuesday.
Judges on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware
and Ontario Superior Court of Justice held an unprecedented
joint cross-border trial on the dispute, with the courtrooms
linked by video. The legal battle has raged for years through
numerous courts, chewing up more than $1 billion in fees for
lawyers and other advisors.
Nortel filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and sold its global
operations and patents, raising the cash in dispute. In the
years that corporate entities in Canada, the United States and
Europe have fought over the funds, retirees and bond investors
have awaited repayment.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross and Justice Frank Newbould
said in separate opinions that each regional business would
receive cash to pay its creditors based on their claims against
it as a percentage of the overall claims worldwide.
The judges said in their simultaneous opinions that a pro
rata division was the most fair and satisfactory way to split
the money.
Gross wrote in his 130-page opinion that the various
regional business "have lost sight of the irrationality of
their respective positions" and left "no virtually no middle
ground."
The Canadian unit had argued it should receive about 83
percent of the money, because it was the legal owner of many of
the assets sold. The European businesses wanted the money
divided based on each region's contribution toward creating the
value of the assets that were sold. As the U.S. unit saw things,
it deserved 73 percent of the cash based on its beneficial
ownership model.
Attorneys for the U.S., Canadian and European units of
Nortel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"It would not be going out on a limb to say that the rulings
get appealed regardless of what they contain," wrote Kevin
Starke, an analyst with CRT Capital in a note published before
the opinions.
He said a "middle ground" ruling was best in terms of
wrapping up the cases without dragging them out for more than
another year.
Nortel was once among the world's largest tech companies.
Its stock market valuation swelled to $260 billion and Nortel
employed nearly 100,000 at its peak, before the bursting of the
telecom bubble and accounting problems.
The cases are Nortel Networks Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delware, No. 09-10138 and Nortel Networks Corp,
Ontario Superior Court of Justice, No 09-CL-7950
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)