UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, April 6 Industry data provider ACT Research:
* Says North American Class 8 net orders in March fell 100 units from February to 23,100 units
* Says with a nominal, but positive, seasonal factor, adjustment boosts the month's order intake to 23,400 units, an increase of 2 percent from February
* "Against easy comps, March Class 8 orders were up 42 percent compared to March 2016," Kenny Vieth, ACT's President and Senior Analyst, said in a statement
* North America is one of Swedish AB Volvo's top truck markets
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources