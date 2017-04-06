STOCKHOLM, April 6 Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Says North American Class 8 net orders in March fell 100 units from February to 23,100 units

* Says with a nominal, but positive, seasonal factor, adjustment boosts the month's order intake to 23,400 units, an increase of 2 percent from February

* "Against easy comps, March Class 8 orders were up 42 percent compared to March 2016," Kenny Vieth, ACT's President and Senior Analyst, said in a statement

* North America is one of Swedish AB Volvo's top truck markets