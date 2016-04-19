By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 19
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 19 North Carolina
business leaders on Tuesday called for a repeal of a new state
law they blamed for mounting economic losses as opponents cancel
jobs and events over concerns that it discriminates against gay
and transgender people.
The state last month became the first to require transgender
people to use restrooms and locker rooms in schools and other
public facilities that match their sex at birth rather than
their gender identity.
The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce said the law, which
also prohibits local governments from enacting
anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and
gender identity, had hurt business growth and the state's
reputation.
"This legislation is bad for business and bad for North
Carolina," the chamber said in a statement.
The group estimated tens of millions of dollars in losses
since the law passed, including decisions by PayPal Holdings
and Deutsche Bank to halt adding a combined
650 jobs in the state and canceled performances by Bruce
Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Pearl Jam, Boston and Cirque du
Soleil.
An unnamed technology company canceled expansion plans that
could have brought up to 1,000 new jobs to the Raleigh area and
several other companies had eliminated the region from
consideration due to the law, the chamber said.
North Carolina Republicans have struck a defiant tone. The
law's backers say it is meant to protect privacy rights and keep
children and women safe from sexual predators and so far have
shown no signs of being swayed by the growing pressure from the
business and entertainment communities.
"North Carolina will never put a price tag on the value of
our children," Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest told
Reuters in an e-mail on Tuesday. "They are precious and
priceless. If a corporation wanting to do business in North
Carolina does not see the worth of our children in the same
light, then I wish them well as they do business somewhere
else."
