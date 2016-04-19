(Adds comments from companies, activists)
By Colleen Jenkins and Jilian Mincer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C./NEW YORK April 19 North
Carolina business leaders on Tuesday called for a repeal of a
new state law they blamed for mounting economic losses as
opponents cancel jobs and events over concerns that it
discriminates against gay and transgender people.
The state last month became the first to require transgender
people to use restrooms and locker rooms in schools and other
public facilities that match their sex at birth rather than
their gender identity.
The call from the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce adds
to growing pressure on Republican Governor Pat McCrory and
lawmakers from corporations, celebrities and activist groups
ahead of a legislative session that begins on Monday.
"This legislation is bad for business and bad for North
Carolina," the chamber said in a statement.
The group estimated tens of millions of dollars in losses
since the law passed, including decisions by PayPal Holdings
and Deutsche Bank to halt adding a combined
650 jobs in the state and canceled performances by Bruce
Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Pearl Jam, Boston and Cirque du
Soleil.
An unnamed technology company canceled expansion plans that
could have brought up to 1,000 new jobs to the Raleigh area and
several other companies had eliminated the region from
consideration due to the law, the chamber said.
North Carolina Republicans have struck a defiant tone,
saying the law protects privacy rights and keeps children and
women safe from sexual predators.
"North Carolina will never put a price tag on the value of
our children," Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest told
Reuters in an e-mail on Tuesday. "If a corporation wanting to do
business in North Carolina does not see the worth of our
children in the same light, then I wish them well as they do
business somewhere else."
Forest said, "Many businesses leaders and small business
owners" support the law but were wary of expressing that in
public for fear of reprimand from activist groups.
RESISTING PRESSURE
The stance of North Carolina Republicans represents a
departure from that of states like Indiana and Georgia that
amended or vetoed laws affecting gay and transgender rights
after pressure from business groups.
More than 160 business leaders have a signed on to a letter
coordinated by the Human Rights Campaign and Equality NC asking
McCrory to repeal the law known as HB2. Many of them have also
reached out directly to the governor and Republican lawmakers,
Human Rights Campaign said.
"We've had discussions with a variety of leaders, and they
are aware of our views," said Matt Miller, a spokesman for
American Airlines Group Inc, which signed the letter.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc spokeswoman Jenni Brewer Ligday
said the drugmaker had reached out to McCrory "to express our
concern that policies that impede inclusion and diversity harm
North Carolina's competitive business ecosystem and hinder our
ability to recruit and retain key talent."
Mitchell Gold, co-founder of the North Carolina-based
furniture retailer Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, has called the
governor and his state representatives but not heard back. Gold
plans to call the governor daily to lobby for the law's repeal.
"I want to make sure he understands the harm he is causing
LGBT people," said Gold. "This makes LGBT people second class
citizens. This makes a 15-year-old LGBT kid feel broken."
Tourism bureaus in Charlotte and Raleigh said the two cities
have lost more than $5 million in visitor spending due to
canceled or relocated events.
Dennis Donovan, a partner at corporate location advisory
firm Wadley Donovan Gutshaw Consulting, said the North Carolina
law could prompt quiet decisions by technology firms and other
companies to place jobs elsewhere.
"A lot of companies won't publicly state it, but they will
wind up in Florida, Virginia, Utah instead."
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem and Jilian
Mincer in New York; Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)