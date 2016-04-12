(Adds reaction, background)
By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 12 North Carolina
Governor Pat McCrory slightly altered a new state law denounced
as discriminatory with an executive order on Tuesday, but the
Republican stood firm on a controversial provision restricting
transgender bathroom access.
The governor's order expands protections against
discrimination for state employees to include sexual orientation
and gender identity. McCrory also asked lawmakers to restore the
right to sue in state court for discrimination, an option taken
away by the measure passed last month.
But McCrory said his order maintained the "common sense"
provision barring transgender people from using bathrooms or
locker rooms in schools and other public facilities that do not
match the sex on their birth certificate.
"I have come to the conclusion that there is a great deal of
misinformation, misinterpretation, confusion, a lot of passion
and frankly, selective outrage and hypocrisy, especially against
the great state of North Carolina," McCrory said in a statement.
"Based upon this feedback, I am taking action to affirm and
improve the state's commitment to privacy and equality."
The law's opponents said the governor did not go far enough
to correct the damage done to lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender citizens.
"Governor McCrory's actions today are a poor effort to save
face after his sweeping attacks on the LGBT community," said
Sarah Preston, acting executive director of the American Civil
Liberties Union of North Carolina.
The law, one of a number of measures pitting equality rights
against religious freedoms in state legislatures across the
United States, has faced widespread criticism from corporate,
entertainment and sports leaders.
Earlier on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank announced it
was freezing plans to create 250 jobs at its software
application development center in Cary, North Carolina, as a
result of the measure.
Last week, PayPal Holdings canceled plans to open a
global operations center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and
invest $3.6 million in the area, and rock star Bruce Springsteen
canceled a concert in the state to protest the law.
Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said on Twitter on
Tuesday he had asked his distributor to no longer book his
latest movie in North Carolina theaters.
State House of Representatives Majority Leader Mike Hager, a
Republican, said the fallout was no cause for concern.
"We're not going to change our policies because of that," he
said in a phone interview. "There will be other folks that will
take their place."
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Germany;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)