CHICAGO, April 5 PayPal Holdings Inc
said on Tuesday it canceled plans to open a global operations
center in Charlotte, North Carolina after the state passed a
controversial law targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) citizens.
Last month, North Carolina became the first state to enact a
measure requiring people to use bathrooms or locker rooms in
schools and other public facilities that match the gender on
their birth certificate rather than their gender
identity.
The law, which overturned a Charlotte city ordinance, was
widely interpreted as an attack on LGBT rights. State lawmakers
also voted to prohibit local governments from enacting
anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and
gender identity.
"The new law perpetuates discrimination and it violates the
values and principles that are at the core of PayPal's mission
and culture," Dan Schulman, Chief Executive Officer said in a
statement.
Earlier in March the payment processor said it planned to
open the operations center in Charlotte and employ 400 skilled
workers there. It said it is now looking for another location
for the center.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Bill Rigby)