* Said on Thursday that its shareholders and Members of Management Board, Silvano Fiocco and Giorgio Pezzolato signed agreement to sell shares held in company to Salford Investments sp. z o.o.

* Salford Investments sp. z o.o. is a company controlled by Nuova Castelli S.p.A. located in Italy

* The completion of the transaction depends on the consent of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) and company's management

* After completion of transfer of company's shares it will become part of Nuova Castelli capital group

