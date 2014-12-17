Dec 17 North Coast SA :

* Said on Tuesday that 599,850 of the company's shares, transferred as contribution in kind to Salford Investments Sp. z o.o, got registered under Salford Invesments' name

* Salford Investments sp. z o.o currently holds 18.75 pct stake in the company and plans to increase its stake to over 50 pct within the next 12 months

