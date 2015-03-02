By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D., March 2
It is getting cheaper
to rent an apartment in North Dakota's oil patch.
Prices, which only last year rivaled levels in New York City
and Geneva, have slipped about 15 to 20 percent in the past two
months as dozens of new apartment buildings opened in Williston,
Watford City and other oil hub cities.
Growth in demand has slipped because the plunge in crude oil
prices has led to cuts in capital spending by
energy producers.
There are still about 1,800 energy-related jobs unfilled in
the No. 2 U.S. oil-producing state, and there is still demand
for apartments. But the accommodation shortage is nothing like
it was when the state's oil boom began six years ago. As new
developments start leasing, tenants are able to negotiate lower
rents.
"You're starting to see prices fall this year as more units
come online," said Terry Metzler of Granite Peak Development,
which has built apartments and a shopping center in Williston,
considered capital of the state's oil boom, and has an
additional 480 apartments and houses under construction.
When the state's oil boom began in 2009, prospective tenants
swapped stories of sleeping in cars overnight because there
wasn't enough housing. The dozens of new properties opening in
the past two years and at least 20 more opening in 2015 have
helped put an end to that.
Property managers, who only a few months ago could heavily
scrutinize potential tenants and reject anyone whose credit or
behavior was in doubt, are now so eager for move-ins they're
all-but volunteering to carry boxes.
Williston issued building permits for 1,290 apartment units
in 2014, 10 times the rate in 2009. The city issued 333 home
building permits in 2014, the highest in the city's history and
more than double 2013.
Many developers say they are confident the state's oil patch
will not go belly up like it did during two previous busts in
the 1980s and 1950s. Stropiq LLC, for instance, is seeking
zoning board approval for a $500 million development just
outside Williston that will include retail and office space, as
well as 900 apartments and townhomes.
These and other projects are moving forward despite recent
job cuts by Halliburton Co and others that have cooled
economic growth and led state officials to predict a drop in oil
tax revenue this year.
Property managers say that, for now, they still have no
problem filling spots as they become available, especially since
prices are falling. Occupancy data are not aggregated across the
region, but checks with individual properties showed most are 92
percent to 95 percent full.
HOT TUB AND HAPPY HOUR
At Williston's Dakota Ridge, a luxury complex of three-story
buildings owned by private equity firm Granite Peak Partners Inc
(not affiliated with Metzler's group), a two-bedroom apartment
rented for $3,200 per month in early 2014.
A year later, even with recent recently added perks like a
10-person hot tub and free alcohol and snacks in the common
lounge, the same apartment goes for $2,600.
KKR, the private equity giant, is slashing rents at
Prairie Pines, a Williston upscale apartment complex it owns
with CP Realty, with two-bedroom units costing $2,300 per month,
18 percent cheaper than last summer.
"I could see the quality of life improving for some people
if they're not worried each month about how they're going to
make rent," said Justin Hammer of IRET, which owns
apartment complexes in Williston and Minot, some of which it has
begun pricing below market rates to appeal to families and
retirees.
Community leaders have reacted to the apartment price drop
with barely concealed glee, describing it as a sign the region
is not just a bedroom community for roustabouts anymore.
"You can't build a vibrant community with services, quality
of life and families when you have some of the highest rents and
costs in the nation," said Shawn Wenko, Williston's director of
economic development.
In Dickinson, home to the regional office of the state's
largest oil producer, Whiting Petroleum Corp, the price
of a two-bedroom apartment at Sterling Group's Sierra Ridge was
cut last week to $1,775 from $2,159.
And yet real estate companies still see room for more
developments.
"We still, even with all we're building, don't have enough
housing in this region," said Metzler of Granite Peak
Development.
