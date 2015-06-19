By Ernest Scheyder
| BISMARCK, N.D., June 19
month to maintain existing oil output will fail to push rival
producers out of the market because rising global crude demand
should soon lift prices and boost drilling activity, North
Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple said.
Since November, the Saudi Arabian-led cartel has held to a
policy of unconstrained output, an approach many suspect is
designed to flood global markets with more crude, push prices
lower and punish rivals, including North Dakota, the
second-largest U.S. oil producer.
"It's not surprising that Saudi Arabia would finally make a
decision that they are not going to be the sole equalizer of
supply and demand around the world," Dalrymple said in an
interview with Reuters this week at his capitol office. "They
are going to expect other countries to be part of controlling
supply."
Yet the strategy seems to have backfired, as producers have
had to become leaner and more efficient, steps that allow them
to profit despite the more than 40 percent drop in prices over
the past year.
At the same time, Dalrymple said he's glad oil prices have
fallen from around $100 per barrel roughly a year ago to about
$60 today.
"Looking back, people are realizing that the $100 price
level probably hung on longer than it should have," he said.
With global demand for oil rising, North Dakota - which
produces about 1.4 percent of the world's oil each day - and
other shale oil states likely will have to boost production
soon, rather than slowly watch it dip, as has happened in recent
months, Dalrymple said.
"Those two forces will come together at some point,
hopefully not too far in the future, and we're going to have a
stable price situation," he said.
Dalrymple praised recent safety rules from the United States
and Canada that will require thicker hulls, among many other
standards, to improve the safety of crude-by-rail transport.
"I think the improvements are very good," he said. "The
biggest factor in safety of transport are the cars themselves."
The rules come after Dalrymple and other state regulators
instituted new rules last fall requiring every barrel of crude
be filtered for dangerous types of natural gas.
"It's helpful to see these as one part of the overall safety
equation," he said. "Still, it's important to see that North
Dakota crude is not different from other light, sweet crudes
around the country."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)