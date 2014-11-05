By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Nov 4 North Dakota, the
second-largest U.S. oil producer, re-elected Agriculture
Commissioner Doug Goehring on Tuesday, as voters opted to retain
the status quo for a position that helps regulate the state's
burgeoning energy industry.
The state sits atop the prolific Bakken shale formation and
produces more than 1.1 million barrels of oil a day, helping the
United States reduce foreign imports of crude and sharply
boosting North Dakota's prominence on the international stage.
Goehring, first appointed to the position in 2009 and
elected in his own right in 2010, beat Ryan Taylor, the
Democrat-NPL party's candidate, by a surprisingly large margin
for a race political scientists had considered too close to
call. With roughly 90 percent of precincts reporting, Goehring
received 57 percent of the vote to Taylor's 43 percent.
With a legislature that meets only every two years, North
Dakota gives an unusual amount of power to the agriculture
commissioner and two other members of the state's Industrial
Commission, charging the triumvirate with oversight of
permitting and other issues.
Given that import, the race between Goehring and Taylor had
centered around the state's oil boom, with Taylor charging that
Goehring cared too much for oil companies at the expense of
wheat, soy and corn farmers, as well as ranchers.
The race received outsized attention from Continental
Resources Inc, Hess Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp
and other large oil producers concerned that a Taylor
victory could affect oil development in the state.
U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, the lone Democrat elected to
statewide office, supported Taylor.
Taylor called Goehring to concede the race just before 11
p.m. local time. Goehring could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, residents of North Dakota's Fort
Berthold Indian Reservation elected Mark Fox as their next
chairman. The reservation, home to Three Affiliated Tribes of
Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation, produces nearly a
third of the state's oil.
Fox, 51, has promised to tighten environmental regulation of
oil drilling on the reservation and return more oil tax revenue
to the tribe's 12,000 residents.
