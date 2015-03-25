By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D., March 23
leaders in North Dakota's western oil patch have launched an
aggressive campaign to convince more manufacturers to set up
shop locally, part of a push to expand the area's economy beyond
crude production and slash costs.
The effort, which was launched on Wednesday at a conference
in Williston, capital of the state's oil industry, comes as
crude prices have plunged more than 60 percent
since last summer, threatening the economy of a region overly
reliant on one industry - pumping of oil out the ground.
Industry and community leaders say diversification is
crucial for not only the state's economy, but also for oil
producers who have long complained of excessive costs for pump
repairs, valve parts and myriad other components and services.
"We're just asking for a quality product at a reasonable
price," Dave Ruffie, a production foreman with Continental
Resources Inc, said at the conference, dubbed "ManLog"
by organizers for its focus on manufacturing and logistics.
Ruffie and other employees from Continental, the
second-largest North Dakota oil producer, complained that the
lack of locally available parts and supplies can often impede
production, anathema to executives in the company's Oklahoma
City headquarters.
"There are a lot of opportunities to partner locally, we
feel," Ruffie told the conference's roughly 175 attendees, who
each paid $325 for the two-day ManLog conference. Organizers
hope the conference sparks a 20-year initiative to bring more
manufacturing to the region.
Anderson Industries could help. The company, located on
North Dakota's eastern edge, six hours from Williston, currently
does metal fabrication and machining work for agricultural
clients and is interested in expanding into the oil industry,
executives said.
If Continental could use Anderson or another local company
for repair work or parts supply, it could save time and money by
not relying on existing suppliers scattered in distant states
such as Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
"There are literally thousands of products we use here
everyday that have cost and lead time issues," said Jeff Zarling
of Dawa Solutions Group, a communications firm that co-organized
ManLog with Williston officials.
Fertilizer, plastics and liquefied natural gas companies
have announced plans or are considering setting up shop in North
Dakota, a step that would diversify the economy.
"With oil prices down, now there is an interest in how to
reduce costs and improve efficiencies," said Shawn Wenko, head
of Williston's economic development office.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder. Editing by Andre Grenon)