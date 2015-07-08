By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., July 8 A power outage in North
Dakota's capital on Wednesday brought down computer servers that
provide data used to track myriad output statistics across the
second-largest U.S. oil producing state.
The outage means the state's daily drilling rig count - a
closely watched number that can offer guidance on future oil
production - is not available. The count stood at 76 on Tuesday,
near where it has been for several weeks.
The rig count is tabulated daily by the state's Department
of Mineral Resources (DMR), North Dakota's oil regulator. Field
inspectors upload data to servers in Bismarck, which aggregates
the data and automatically publishes it to a public website
every day.
The DMR website also provides in-depth data on the depth and
length of the state's nearly 15,000 wells, as well as oil
production history. A mapping function graphically shows much of
this data, including the location of each drilling rig operating
in the state.
"We're hoping to get power back soon to the servers, but
we're just not sure on timing," said Alison Ritter, a DMR
spokeswoman.
MDU Resources Group, which owns the utility for the
region, reported that a problem at a substation in northern
Bismarck cut electricity to an unknown number of customers.
Crews arrived on the scene at roughly 8:30 a.m. local time (1330
GMT) to assess damage, said Rick Matteson, an MDU spokesman.
"They're not sure what the problem is and they don't as yet
have an estimate for a restoration time," Matteson said.
Utility customers reported waits of more than 90 minutes to
contact MDU's customer service line.
North Dakota produces roughly 1.2 million barrels of oil per
day, according to the latest monthly report from the DMR.
Production statistics for May are scheduled to be released
on Friday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)