BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
WILLISTON, N.D., June 3 North Dakota oil regulators ordered privately held Zavanna LLC to shut in oil wells near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers on Wednesday after more than 1.5 inches of rainfall sparked flooding concerns.
The state's Department of Mineral Resources said it is concerned the confluence, located near the state oil capital of Williston, could exceed flood stage levels of 22 feet by this weekend after record-breaking rainfall on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.