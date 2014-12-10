By Ernest Scheyder
| BISMARCK, N.D.,
BISMARCK, N.D., North Dakota has approved strict
new standards for oil, requiring every barrel of crude be
filtered for dangerous types of natural gas in order to make
crude-by-rail transport safer.
The new requirements come as federal, state and local
officials grapple with how best to ensure the safe transport of
North Dakota's crude oil, which has been linked to a string of
fiery crude-by-rail explosions, including one last year in
Quebec that killed 47 people.
Governor Jack Dalrymple and the two other members of the
North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) unanimously voted on
Tuesday to require the more-than 1.1 million barrels of oil
produced each day in the state be run through equipment that can
remove much of the propane, butane and other volatile natural
gas liquids (NGLs) naturally found in crude.
"There is now no situation where stabilization of the crude
oil will not be occurring," Dalrymple, a Republican who took
office in 2010, said during the vote on Tuesday at the state
capitol.
Because most of the oil extracted in the United States via
hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as "fracking," is
transported by rail, North Dakota's rules could influence
regulatory decisions in Colorado, Wyoming and new shale fields.
The NDIC, which has direct oversight over oil wells, is
requiring producers to heat crude to at least 110 degrees
Fahrenheit at a pressure of 50 pounds per square inch (psi)
starting next April.
The regulations are designed to remove NGLs and leave the
crude oil with a vapor pressure of no more than 13.7 psi. That
would be similar to the pressure for automobile gasoline.
"This is all designed so that everyone knows the crude oil
is being treated," said Lynn Helms, head of the state's
Department of Mineral Resources, which reports to Dalrymple and
the NDIC.
The standards do not address the complex question of what to
do with the NGLs, which become a hyper-concentrated explosive
material when extracted from crude. Few pipelines exist in the
state to transport NGLs, meaning they would have to be
transported via rail.
Oil producers will be allowed under the standards to use
so-called "heater-treaters," or towers that use heat to separate
water and emulsion from crude at well sites. Heater-treaters are
already widely deployed near wellhead collection systems.
Producers could also choose to introduce larger
"stabilizers" with similar functions located at central hubs, to
sanitize the crude.
HOW MUCH?
Compliance with the new rules will increase costs at a time
when oil prices are plunging and producers can least afford it.
How much money varies widely depending on the size, location
and infrastructure of each oil producer, but generally the costs
will disproportionately affect smaller producers with less
capital, said Helms.
"We haven't come up with any kind of realistic estimate," he
said in an interview after the vote.
But, he offered an anecdote that shed light on the
industry's flexibility.
In the last three weeks, Helms sent inspectors to 300
heater-treaters throughout the state, finding that 55 percent
were already operating within the new guidelines. Roughly 33
percent were operating at lower temperatures and thus will have
to increase them, a step that will increase costs.
About 12 percent of the 300 heater-treaters weren't applying
heat at all to crude oil, despite air temperatures far below
freezing.
"Those 12 percent were predominantly smaller producers who
were cutting costs, and they will be affected greatly by the new
standards," Helms said.
INDUSTRY'S IMPACT
The North Dakota Petroleum Council, an industry trade group,
has repeatedly assailed commissioners' plans to impose uniform
temperature and pressure standards, regardless of the time of
year. A council spokeswoman on Tuesday declined to comment,
saying the group would review the new standards with its members
first.
Yet as Reuters reported in September, any new regulation is
deeply controversial among the state's oil companies, especially
the larger producers which already feel they are
disproportionately affected by regulations.
Hess Corp, alongside Whiting Petroleum Corp
and Continental Resources Inc, the state's largest oil
producers, had lobbied the NDIC during the rule-making process
to tweak various aspects.
Initially, the NDIC was going to require crude oil be
processed at temperatures as high as 120 degrees F, but oil
producers pointed out polyethylene pipeline could melt at that
temperature, voiding a manufacturer's warranty.
State officials changed their minds, lowering the
temperature and pressure thresholds.
"We're confident that the revised numbers not only protect
the gathering system pipelines, but achieves our 13.7 psi goal,"
Helms said.
The new standards will take effect in April to coincide with
the second quarter of 2015, Helms said.