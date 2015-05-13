(Adds comments on vapor standards and recent derailment)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. May 13 North Dakota posted a
surprising jump in oil and natural gas output in March, as
producers leaned on newer technologies and processes to offset a
slump in commodity prices.
Many industry observers had expected output to fall for the
third consecutive month in the wake of a more than 50 percent
drop in oil prices since last summer.
"We scratched our heads in the month of March" as to why
production increased, Lynn Helms, director of the state's
Department of Mineral Resources, said during a conference call
with reporters.
Yet the increase shows producers' willingness to wring
efficiencies out of existing operations, as well as their
attempt to maintain production, even at depressed prices, to
safeguard relationships with service providers ahead of any
future spike in crude oil prices.
About 189 North Dakota wells were completed in March at
locations owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, Hess Corp,
Continental Resources Inc and ConocoPhillips,
reversing a trend in which most producers delayed completions.
"These four appear to be more in tune with having normal
cash flow, and continue to complete their wells in a more
aggressive manner," Helms said.
But in a sign of divergent strategies in the No. 2 U.S. oil
producing state, EOG Resources Inc and Marathon Oil Corp
continue to delay fracking.
"These two are going to hold onto completions as long as
they legally can," Helms said. North Dakota producers have one
year once drilling has finished to bring a well into production
or face placing the well on an abandoned status.
None of companies were available to comment.
The state's oil producers pumped nearly 1.2 million barrels
per day (bpd) in March, up about 1 percent, or some 15,000 bpd,
from February, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.
The number of wells that had been drilled but not fracked, a
metric commonly known as "ducks," fell by 20 during March to
880, reversing a months-long trend that had concerned some in
the industry.
Helms said he only expects the state's drilling rig count to
fall by one from 83 on Wednesday, though he added he does not
expect the count to rise above 100 in the near future.
Helms added that the effects of last week's crude-by-rail
derailment were abrogated by new vapor pressure rules that were
put in place during April.
"We do think it helped," Helms said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Simao and Alan
Crosby)