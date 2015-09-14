(Adds state oil regulator quotes)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., Sept 14 North Dakota's oil
regulators said on Monday they may allow more wells to be
temporarily abandoned, a step that would permit producers to
delay fracking beyond the typical one-year window and prevent
even more crude from flooding onto global markets.
The change would fuel massive savings for oil producers in
the state who have amassed a backlog of almost 1,000 wells that
have been drilled but not completed with processes needed to get
the oil flowing. The delays are designed solely to ride out the
roughly 50 percent drop in crude prices since last year.
Any regulatory change in North Dakota also would assuage
market concerns about supply continuing to outstrip demand at a
time when Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members show little
sign of curbing their own output.
While no decision has been reached, the North Dakota
Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) is "leaning toward"
sharply increasing the number of requests to temporarily abandon
wells, director Lynn Helms told reporters on a conference call.
"It's just going to be a whole lot better for everyone if we
store the oil in the shale formation instead of in Cushing,
Oklahoma," Helms said, a reference to the popular crude storage
hub near the geographic center of the United States.
Producers currently have one year to frack and start
producing oil from a well. If that window passes, the DMR warns
producers they have six months to plug the well or start
producing oil. It then moves to confiscate the well if nothing
has been done by the end of that six-month window.
The number of North Dakota wells waiting to be completed
rose by 70 to 914 in July, and most of them have one-year
windows that expire in December, Helms said.
Any decision to allow a well to be temporarily abandoned
would be on a case-by-case basis, he said.
"It's a delicate balancing act because royalty owners expect
to get royalties from those wells," Helms said.
'HANG IN THERE, BABY!'
The one-year window has loomed over corporate budget
planning, with many producers hoping to wait as long as possible
to bring new wells online.
For example, EOG Resources Inc, which has one of the
largest number of North Dakota wells waiting to be fracked, told
investors last week it would spend most of its capital budget in
early 2016 on fracking new wells.
The rule change could abrogate the need for EOG and peers to
start fracking come January.
"This sends a signal to the global markets that the state is
not going to force even more oil out there," Helms said.
For July, North Dakota produced 1,201,920 barrels of oil per
day (bpd), down from 1,211,328 bpd in June, according to the
DMR, which reports on a two-month lag.
Natural gas production rose slightly to about 1,657,138
million cubic feet per day, also an all-time high.
Highlighting the state's resilience amid low oil prices, the
number of producing wells in North Dakota hit 12,940 in July, an
all-time high.
Helms compared the state's oil industry to a popular 1970s
poster of a kitten desperately grasping onto a bar in mid-air.
"As you look at the fundamentals of the oil and gas
industry, that seems to be the case it's in right now," he said.
"The theme for this month is: Hang in there, baby!"
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Paul Simao)