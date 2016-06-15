Nikkei wobbles as investors fret about yen, Trump's policies
* Trump criticises Japan, Germany for their currency decisions
June 15 North Dakota's daily oil output fell 6 percent in April, according to state data released on Wednesday, as low crude prices forced producers to cut back the drilling and fracking of new wells.
The state pumped about 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down from 1.11 million bpd in March. The state reports production on a two-month lag. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 31 The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said on Tuesday it will take legal action against the U.S. Army's decision to grant the final easement that will allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to be completed.
LIMA, Jan 31 Southern Copper Corp on Tuesday reported a 183 percent year-on-year surge in its fourth-quarter net profit to $172 million as better metal prices and increased production from a recent mine expansion bolstered its sales.