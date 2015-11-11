By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Nov 11 North Dakota's public
universities have launched a scholarship program to enroll
laid-off oilfield workers in energy classes, contending their
best path to a new job is learning mechanical and computer
skills.
The strategy is designed to raise university enrollment as
much as it is to prevent a drain of talent from the
second-largest oil-producing state in the country. Hundreds of
workers are losing jobs as the number of drilling rigs and
hydraulic fracturing crews, the lifeblood of any oilfield, falls
along with crude prices.
While the state does not tabulate the number of oil-related
job cuts, anecdotes abound of laid-off roustabouts opting to
leave the Peace Garden State once they get a pink slip. The
population of Williston, epicenter of the state's oil boom, has
declined more than 6 percent in the past year.
Still, there are more than 200 open oilfield jobs in North
Dakota's four largest oil producing counties, according to state
data, including postings for diesel mechanics, well operators
and pipeline supervisors. All require advanced training.
"Good people are losing jobs, and this is a time for them to
go back to school," said Mark Hagerott, chancellor of the North
Dakota University System, who has dubbed the endeavor "Bakken U"
after the shale formation underlying most of the western part of
the state.
The 61,000-student university system, which has lost about 1
percent of its enrollment in the past five years even as the
state's population grew 11 percent, is asking energy companies
to make tax-deductible donations to a scholarship fund.
"We know which employers have job openings," said Kathy
Neset, chair of the state's board of higher education and a
geologist who is leading a push for the oil industry to fund the
campaign.
The 11-member university system is creating a scholarship
committee and hopes to begin taking applications next month from
prospective students for the spring semester. The number of
scholarships will depend on donations.
The North Dakota Petroleum Council, an oil industry trade
group, and the Bank of North Dakota, which is controlled by the
state, are considering funding at least 10 scholarships for the
spring semester, the university system's office said.
Ben Nielsen is the type of student the scholarship program
hopes to attract. He enrolled in Williston State College's
petroleum program this fall to learn how to program, repair and
automate natural gas equipment.
"The tech jobs aren't going anywhere," said Nielsen. "Those
are the jobs in demand right now."
Petroleum classes are new for most parts of the oil patch.
Williston State College created its two-year petroleum
technology program in 2012, 61 years after the first commercial
oil well was drilled in the state. The program is only at 60
percent capacity.
The university system is heavily marketing technical skills,
pointing out that upon graduation, students could seek jobs in
computer network, information technology and other industries.
"If you can master oilfield technology, I think you can
master any number of other fields," Hagerott said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Toni Reinhold)