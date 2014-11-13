BISMARCK, N.D. Nov 13 North Dakota's energy regulators proposed specific standards on Thursday for removing volatile elements from crude oil produced in the state, part of a response to concerns about the safety of crude-by-rail transport.

It was not immediately clear if Gov. Jack Dalrymple and the two other members of the North Dakota Industrial Commission would approve the standards right away, though the trio is likely to approve the spirit of the proposal: effectively requiring oil producers to boost the temperature at which they heat crude oil to remove propane, butane and other volatile elements.

"Our crude oil leaving North Dakota will behave like the gasoline you put in your car," Lynn Helms, the head of the Departement of Mineral Resources, which came up with the recommendations, told the members of the commission, which will have the final say on the issue.

The proposed new rules would require every barrel of oil produced in the state to undergo some kind of treatment.

The commission has final say on the standards. Dalyrymple called the proposed rules a "working draft" and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said he would prefer to consider the standards for a few days before a final vote. The rules would, if approved, take effect February 1. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)