BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Energy Transfer Partners LP on Tuesday said it was not slowing down construction of its Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, a project contested by environmentalists and Native Americans groups.
"The statement released last night by the Army Corps was a mistake and the Army Corps intends to rescind it," Energy Transfer said in a statement. "To be clear, Dakota Access Pipeline has not voluntarily agreed to halt construction of the pipeline in North Dakota."
An Army Corps spokesman told Bloomberg News on Monday that the company had agreed to slow down construction. The Army Corps was not immediately available for comment.
The company said also construction of the pipeline is complete on each side of Lake Oahe, and it is currently mobilizing horizontal drilling equipment in preparation to drill under Lake Oahe. It expects the mobilization process to take two weeks.
Energy Transfer said it was confident that it will receive an easement for two strips of land adjacent to Lake Oahe, and expects no significant delays in its plans to drill under the lake. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: