(Adds details about banks, context)
By Liz Hampton
Nov 8 Energy Transfer Partners LP on
Tuesday said it was not slowing down construction of an oil
pipeline in North Dakota that is contested by environmentalists
and Native Americans groups.
The owners of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Tuesday said it
was moving equipment to prepare for tunneling under Lake Oahe,
the water source that has been a focus of protests, even as
federal regulators have not given a go-ahead signal that the
line will be able to proceed.
Army Corps spokesman Thomas O'Hara told Bloomberg News on
Monday that the company had agreed to slow down construction, a
statement Energy Transfer refuted.
"The statement released last night by the Army Corps was a
mistake and the Army Corps intends to rescind it," Energy
Transfer said in a statement released on Tuesday. "To be clear,
Dakota Access Pipeline has not voluntarily agreed to halt
construction of the pipeline in North Dakota."
The Army Corps of Engineers did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Construction on part of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access
pipeline was halted in September following protests from the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe and others, who said the line would
desecrate sacred grounds and a spill could contaminate drinking
water.
President Barack Obama last week said the U.S. government
was looking at ways to reroute the pipeline.
The continued construction comes amid mounting pressure from
activists on banks financing the pipeline to pull their support.
Citigroup Inc on Tuesday said it had discussed its
concerns with Energy Transfer Partners and urged it to reach a
resolution with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
Norwegian bank DNB this week said that it would
reconsider its participation in the financing of the pipeline if
concerns raised by Native American tribes are not addressed.
"It's clearly causing a lot of public concern and this is
really a challenge to the reputation of the banks involved in
this loan and how they stand on human rights and indigenous
rights," said Amanda Starbuck of Rainforest Action Network, an
environmental group that opposes the line.
Energy Transfer said it was confident that it will receive
an easement from the Army Corps for two strips of land adjacent
to Lake Oahe, and expects no significant delays in its plans to
drill under the lake.
The company said also construction of the pipeline is
complete on each side of Lake Oahe.
The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) pipeline would deliver oil from
the Bakken shale of North Dakota to markets in the U.S. Midwest
and Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; additional reporting by
Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)