FARGO, N.D., Sept 22 North Dakota's Bakken crude oil should continue to travel to the U.S. West Coast via rail for the foreseeable future, the state's pipeline regulator said on Tuesday.

The use of pipe to transport oil out of the No. 2 U.S. crude producing state continues to climb, nearly reaching parity with rail this month.

Yet with no pipelines planned across the Rockies, the two oil trains that leave North Dakota each day for Washington state should continue to chug along, Justin Kringstad, director of the state's pipeline authority, said at the North Dakota Petroleum Council's annual meeting.

"The West Coast will be serviced by rail for the foreseeable future," he said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Fargo, North Dakota; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)