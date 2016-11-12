(Revises arrest figures; details of confrontations with
By Stephanie Keith and Julia Harte
MANDAN, N.D./WASHINGTON Nov 11 About 40 people
involved in protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline were
arrested on Friday in rural North Dakota as the U.S. Army Corps
of Engineers said it would soon clarify its plans for the
controversial project near sacred tribal lands.
Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman Amy Gaskill said it
would issue a decision on its next steps within a few days,
though it would perhaps not be a final decision. And it was
unclear if the agency's next action would resolve the question
of whether the line can be built as planned under Lake Oahe,
where construction ceased in September.
In North Dakota, police confronted about 100 protesters
barricading a highway adjacent to a construction easement for
the pipeline, which has drawn steady opposition from Native
American and environmental activists since the summer.
Within the pipeline easement itself, officers found
construction equipment vandalized, with wires cut, machinery
spray-painted and windows smashed, the Morton County Sheriff's
Department reported.
A total of 37 arrests were made, most of them at a second
illegal roadblock nearby, sheriff's spokesman Rob Keller said.
Private security personnel reported activists hurled rocks at
them, and one protester who attacked an officer was
pepper-sprayed, according to police.
A spokesperson for Energy Transfer Partners, which owns the
pipeline, confirmed two to three pieces of equipment were
damaged, but the extent was not known.
Smoke was seen billowing from a large excavation machine
near a site off Route 6 in rural North Dakota, and protesters
had also climbed into other equipment, according to a Reuters
witness. Two workers were seen leaving the scene.
Completion of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access Pipeline, set
to run 1,172 miles (1,885 km) from North Dakota to Illinois, was
delayed in September so federal authorities could re-examine
permits required by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Plans called for the pipeline to pass under Lake Oahe, a
federally owned water source, and to skirt the Standing Rock
Sioux Reservation by about a half-mile (one km). Most of the
construction has otherwise been completed.
The Standing Rock tribe and environmental activists said the
project would threaten water supplies and sacred Native American
sites and ultimately contribute to climate change. Protests have
at times turned violent, as security dogs attacked activists
during the summer and more recently as protesters set fire to
vehicles and equipment.
"The tribe continues to ask water protectors to remain
peaceful and prayerful," said Standing Rock Sioux spokeswoman
Chelsea Hawkins on Friday.
'NOTHING ... TO STOP'
The Obama administration requested a voluntary halt to
construction within 20 miles (32 km) of the lake on each side.
Energy Transfer Partners, which owns the line,
continued to build to the edge of the federal land where the
lake is located.
The company earlier this week said it was "mobilizing"
drilling equipment to prepare to tunnel under the lake. That has
angered protesters, who planned more protests in coming days.
An ETP spokeswoman said, "Construction is actually complete
in North Dakota, except for the bore under the lake, so there is
nothing for them to stop."
Pipeline supporters say the project offers the fastest and
most direct route for bringing Bakken shale oil from North
Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and would be safer than
transporting the oil by road or rail.
(Reporting by Stephanie Keith in Mandan, North Dakota;
additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Steve Gorman
in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)